Amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Act: BJP’s women cadre ready to contest next Lok Sabha polls in Pune, says Medha Kulkarni

Hoping that the Lok Sabha seat in Pune will be reserved for women after the delimitation process and amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Tuesday said she and other BJP leaders from the city will be keen to contest the seat if given an opportunity by the party.

A special parliamentary session has been called from April 16 to 18 for discussing the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Kulkarni said that while there will be discussion in Parliament, the BJP wants public participation, so citizens supporting the Act are being urged to give a miss call on 9667173333.