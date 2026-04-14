Amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Act: BJP’s women cadre ready to contest next Lok Sabha polls in Pune, says Medha Kulkarni

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Hoping that the Lok Sabha seat in Pune will be reserved for women after the delimitation process and amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Tuesday said she and other BJP leaders from the city will be keen to contest the seat if given an opportunity by the party.
A special parliamentary session has been called from April 16 to 18 for discussing the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Kulkarni said that while there will be discussion in Parliament, the BJP wants public participation, so citizens supporting the Act are being urged to give a miss call on 9667173333.
“The Lok Sabha passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act or Women’s Reservation Act in 2023 wherein it was decided to reserve one-third seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. It was passed with two-third majority,” said Kulkarni.
“There was a demand to implement it, so a special session of Parliament has been called, she said, adding the Act will provide increased representation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Kulkarni said the reservation of women in Parliament in Rawanda is 61 percent, 55 percent in Cuba and over 50 percent in Mexico and Australia. It was important to increase the strength of women in elected bodies at the state and national level, she said, adding women have proved their potential in various sectors including politics, space research, health sector and in business.
The BJP MP said the previous delimitation was done in 2001 with a decision for the next delimitation in 2026, which delayed the implementation of the Women Reservation Act despite being approved in 2023. “The delimitation is done on the basis of Census figures and the updated figures will be available after the Census exercise this year. Thus, the actual implementation of the Act for Lok Sabha election will be in 2029 and Assembly elections after the delimitation,” she said, adding that this was the right time for its implementation.