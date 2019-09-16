Body of 24-year-old woman techie found 300 feet inside gorge in Lonavala

POLICE have launched a probe after the body of a 24-year-old woman was recovered from a spot 300 feet deep in the gorge at the Lions Point in Lonavala on Sunday afternoon. Her bag was found at the point three days ago, after which a search operation was launched by a group of local trekkers.

The woman has been identified as Aliza Rana, who was from Hyderabad and worked at software company in Hinjewadi IT park.

According to Lonavala police, Rana had come to Lions Point on September 12. Police had launched a search for her after a bag was found in the area with identity documents of Rana and her cell phone. Her family had been informed too.

Considering the possibility that she could have fallen off the cliff into the gorge, police called the members of trekkers’ group Shivdurg to help in the search operation. The team members conducted a search in the steep valley among incessant rainfall in the area. Her body was finally found on Sunday afternoon at a point 300 feet deep in the gorge.

An officer from Lonavala police station said, “We have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to the death. At this point, we are not ruling out any possibility. To initiate the probe, a case of sudden death pending probe into causes has been registered. We will be speaking to the people known to her at work and also her family members.”