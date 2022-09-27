scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Body found near Bhide bridge, probe on

Police identified the deceased as Ganesh Kadam (35), a resident of Shaniwar Peth. The body was discovered by a local around 3.30 pm.

Onlookers at Baba Bhide bridge on Monday. The body was found near the bridge. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

THE BODY of a man was found on the riverbed near Baba Bhide bridge on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Ganesh Kadam (35), a resident of Shaniwar Peth. The body was discovered by a local around 3.30 pm. Police said Kadam left his residence on Sunday evening after receiving a phone call but did not return. On Monday afternoon, he was found murdered. Police said Kadam was attacked with a sharp weapon.

A case of murder was lodged at the Deccan police station. Police are investigating if the murder was fallout of any previous rivalry.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 03:00:49 am
