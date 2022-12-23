Bodies of 2 teenagers recovered from Pune dam backwaters: Cops

The PUNE Rural Police has launched an investigation after the bodies of a teenaged boy and girl were found on Wednesday in the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam. Police are yet to ascertain the cause and sequence of events related to their deaths, said officials on Thursday.

Officials from the Haveli police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune Rural, said the bodies were found near Sonapur village — around 25 km from Pune City — on Panshet Road. A local food stall owner on Wednesday noticed an abandoned motorbike near Khadakwasla backwaters, and saw the two bodies floating as he approached the water, said an officer from the Haveli police station.

Police on Wednesday night identified the deceased as Priyanka Chougule (17), student of a local college, and Lucky Kamble (19) and informed their families. Police have found no signs of struggle on their bodies, said the officer, adding, “We will record statements of family members of the deceased; and look into technical leads to ascertain the cause and sequence of events leading to their deaths.”