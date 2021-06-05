Board exams cancelled, but competition for UG entrance exams likely to be tougher, say experts

Coaching classes managements said they have stepped up preparations in anticipation of tougher competition. (File)

While Class 12 exams have been cancelled by multiple boards, experts have urged students keep a sharp focus on upcoming entrance exams, especially for science stream students.

It had earlier been announced that the NEET-UG will be conducted on August 1. The central government is set to review this week if NEET-UG can be conducted on the same date, as well as a possible date for JEE-Mains.

Meanwhile, experts said that students should not be hopeful of any cancellation or concession in these entrance tests.

“Since all exams are being cancelled, they might think that CET or JEE might also get cancelled but those chances are extremely bleak. In fact, not only have entrance exams become imperative now but they will also get tougher as everybody got more time to study for JEE/NEET due to delayed exam dates and the extra hours they got by saving commute time during the lockdown,” said Lalit Kumar, founder of Prime Academy.

Coaching classes managements said they have stepped up preparations in anticipation of tougher competition. “Every year, along with lesson-wise tests, I conduct at least 10 full portion mock tests for students.

This year, I will be conducting 35 full syllabus tests because students have that much time after cancellation of board exams. Even the syllabus of Class XII had been reduced owing to the pandemic year and since exams are based on this reduced portion, students should expect tougher competition since all candidates had a lot of study time,” said Dilip Shah, who runs NEET coaching classes at the Science Academy.

Durgesh Mangeshkar, founder of IIT Prashikshan Kendra, said while competition and cut-offs may both rise, so may the difficulty level of the exams. “If one compares the JEE mains exam paper of last year compared to previous years, it was one of the toughest.

Hence, students may have more practice time but difficulty level of exam paper is an important factor too. That said, I think this year the gap between repeater students, i.e. those who take one year break to study for JEE after they don’t clear in the first year, and those of fresh students might be evened out.

It’s not as if repeater students got any extra time because even regular students had uninterrupted time to study due to the lockdown and no offline college lectures,” he said.