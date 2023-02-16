scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Blue Star’s smart factory to begin production from Sri City

Set up with a budget of Rs 350 crore, this facility is set to have a capacity of 1.2 million units per year eventually.  

Blue Star Climatech Limited, air conditioning, Blue Star’s smart factory, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairs It lays strong emphasis on sustainability and hence has also rolled-out numerous initiatives on this front such as installing advanced affluent treatment plant, engaging in rain water harvesting, and installing solar power.
Blue Star Climatech Limited, a wholly owned subsidy of air conditioning giant Blue Star, has announced commercial production from its new manufacturing plant at Sri City.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 05:04 IST
