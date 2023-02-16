Blue Star’s smart factory to begin production from Sri City

Blue Star Climatech Limited, a wholly owned subsidy of air conditioning giant Blue Star, has announced commercial production from its new manufacturing plant at Sri City.

Set up with a budget of Rs 350 crore, this facility is set to have a capacity of 1.2 million units per year eventually.

This smart factory is automated in its assembly line and material handling, among other things. It lays strong emphasis on sustainability and hence has also rolled-out numerous initiatives on this front such as installing advanced affluent treatment plant, engaging in rain water harvesting, and installing solar power.