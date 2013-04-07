Blue Dream nears

AS Kedar Jadhav was heading to Feroz Shah Kotla for the Delhi Daredevils match against Rajasthan Royals,his mobile phone was choc-a-bloc with missed calls and messages. I didnt know what was happening. Just then I got a phone call and then it became clear, the 28-year-old said.

The reason for Jadhavs phone being flooded with missed calls and messages was his inclusion in the 30-man probables list for the Champions Trophy in England in June. He is the only player from the state to have been included in the team.

The inclusion comes on the back of Jadhavs strong showing in the domestic one-dayers and the Deodhar Trophy where he played a key role in his team -West Zone – reclaiming the title. The stocky right-hander scored a half-century in the semi-final of the Deodhar Trophy against North Zone,a knock which took his side to victory. He followed that up with another half-century in the final which set his team to victory.

Jadhav who averages 52.34 from 36 List A (one day) matches at an impressive strike-rate of 108.11 says inclusion in the probables is an incredible feeling. I started playing cricket with the dream of playing for India. Today with this inclusion,I feel I have taken another big step towards my dream, says the man who has already scored four centuries and 10 half-centuries in just over four years since he made his debut.

Jadhav who is yet to figure for the Daredevils in the IPL this season,says his inclusion will spur him to perform for his franchise when he gets the chance. My confidence has been boosted by this. I know that I have to justify the selectors faith by playing well against quality bowlers in the IPL. I am ready to do that and I just hope that I can support and help my franchise with the bat, the right-hander signed off.

