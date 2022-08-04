scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

`Blossom’ to screen Maharashtra tribal folks for non-communicable diseases

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the multi- disciplinary tribal research project `Blossom' on August 9, World Tribal Day, at Nagpur. Around 22 teams will screen a population of 10,000 tribal people across remote villages in the next three months.

Written by ANURADHA MASCAREHNAS | Pune |
August 4, 2022 7:50:40 pm
hand transplantThe screening will go beyond a general check-up and identify persons with breast cancer, liver and lifestyle diseases, sickle cell disease, sexually transmitted infections, osteoporosis and malnutrition (Blossom). (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) along with the Tribal Development Department at Nagpur in an ambitious project will reach out to the remotest tribal villages in districts of Chandrapur, Gondia and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, screen the people for non- communicable diseases and plan suitable interventions.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, will launch the multi- disciplinary tribal research project `Blossom’ at a function to be held on August 9, which is observed as World Tribal Day, at Nagpur.

A chair of excellence will be installed. “In the next three months around 22 teams will screen at least a population of 10,000 tribal people across remote villages,” Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of MUHS, who was in Pune to attend the diamond jubilee celebrations of the graduate wing of Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), told The Indian Express. Kanitkar was also the former dean and deputy commandant of her alma mater AFMC.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Ravindra Thakare, Additional Tribal Commissioner, Government of Maharashtra, said that the Nagpur regional centre of MUHS has tied up with the tribal development department for the project. “We will conduct the initial screening across 18 villages in these remote locations,” Thakre told The Indian Express.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits

“MUHS has six regional centres. They have not been actively engaged in academics or research and while something new has been planned at each centre we were focused on setting up this tribal research project here,” Kanitkar said. After a selection process, Dr Dilip Gode who was till recently the VC of Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Science will head the chair of excellence, while Dr Sanjeev Choudhary while, an orthopaedic surgeon at the regional centre of MUHS at Nagpur, will coordinate the project.

“An associate professor will head the team of graduates, post-graduates from medical colleges under MUHS and along with ASHA workers to conduct a thorough screening of the tribal population in these villages. Accordingly, 22 teams have been set up,” Kanitkar said.

The screening will go beyond a general check-up and identify persons with breast cancer, liver and lifestyle diseases, sickle cell disease, sexually transmitted infections, osteoporosis and malnutrition (Blossom). Hence the acronym ‘Blossom’ for the tribal research project, the VC said. In the second phase data will be analysed and plans will be made to ensure better health care for the population, Kanitkar said.

National Medical Commission nod for PG training in 4 subjects at MUHS

After nine months of assuming charge as VC, Lt Gen (retd) Kanitkar said, “Our team at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has delivered on the vision document that we have prepared which shows solutions have to come from within the community. If every institution has its development plan then energy and efforts get channelised to achieve this. Seventy-five per cent first year deliverables were done as per the plan.”

More from Pune

As part of achieving the target, Kanitkar said that they have now got a letter of permission from the National Medical Commission for post-graduate training in four subjects – paediatrics, gynaecology, emergency medicine and surgery. “We are waiting for a letter of permission for PG training in orthopaedics, anaesthesia and medicine,” she said. The VC said that they had planned to start a PG institute but instead of waiting to construct a building the effort was then to tie up with Nashik’s civil hospital. “We have inked an MoU with the civil hospital and now the letter of permission has been granted by NMC for 42 PG seats. A district residency programme has been worked out and we will have a fresh batch of PG students this year,” Kanitkar said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 07:50:40 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

3

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

4

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

5

Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

Featured Stories

Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning
Money laundering case

ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife for questioning

Mumbai: 709 kg mephedrone worth over Rs 1,400 crore seized

Mumbai: 709 kg mephedrone worth over Rs 1,400 crore seized

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill
Explained

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

NTA cancels CUET exam's second shift on Day 1, here's why

Explained: Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lankan port
ICYMI

Explained: Why a Chinese 'spy ship' is headed to Sri Lankan port

Premium
How to tame a beast called cholesterol

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement