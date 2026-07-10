It is BLO’s duty to visit electors, says Pune Deputy Collector after SIR verification complaints

Complaints from citizens that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are asking them to travel to designated locations for voter verification under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have prompted the Pune district election office to reiterate that BLOs are required to visit electors at their residences.

“The SIR does not require electors to run from pillar to post to prove their eligibility. It is the duty of the BLO to visit the elector’s residence and complete the process,” said Deputy Collector Minal Kalaskar, who is also serving as the Deputy District Election Officer in Pune.

Explaining the prescribed procedure, Kalaskar said BLOs are required to visit every household and distribute duplicate copies of the Enumeration Form containing the pre-printed details of existing electors. They are expected to guide voters in filling up the forms.

“If a house is found locked during the visit, the BLO should leave the Enumeration Form and make at least three attempts to collect the filled forms. Each elector has to submit the form along with the required self-attested documents. The BLO is required to retain one copy and provide an acknowledgement on the second copy to the applicant,” she said.

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Despite these instructions, some residents said they had been asked to visit BLO offices instead.

“I am a resident of Manik Baug on Sinhagad Road. I received a call from the BLO asking me to visit his office at Shivane, beyond Warje, with my documents for verification,” said 55-year-old Sunil Kulkarni.

Kulkarni said travelling to the office was difficult because of his work schedule.

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“I leave early in the morning and return only in the evening. I informed the BLO about this, but was told that if I did not complete the verification, I would lose my voting rights,” he said.

Responding to complaints that BLOs were calling electors to their offices instead of conducting house visits, Kalaskar said the practice could be linked to the tight timeline for completing the SIR exercise.

“The district election office reviews the work of BLOs every day. Continuous rain has affected field work, and they have targets to complete verification of a large number of electors. To make up for the time lost due to rain, some may be trying to complete the process at one location. However, they are required to visit the houses of electors for verification,” she said.

She added that with the rain easing, BLOs would return to field visits and fresh instructions would be issued to ensure the prescribed procedure is followed.

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In Vadgaon Budruk, BJP corporator Haridas Charwad appealed to residents to complete the SIR process and not take it lightly, saying it could affect their voting rights.

“The Enumeration Form is being delivered to your doorstep or is available with the BLO of your area. Fill up the form and submit the required documents to avoid having to make repeated visits to government offices later,” he said, adding that BLOs in the area had been asked to operate from Shewantabai Dangat School.

However, residents alleged that the BLOs were often unavailable even at the designated location. They said staff at the school informed them that the concerned BLO was working elsewhere and would only be available later in the day, rather than during regular working hours.

“I spent hours at the BLO office, but there was a lot of confusion and I had to return without completing the process. If this is how the exercise is going to be conducted, many voters may stay away from it,” said Rekha Kadam, a resident of Vadgaon Budruk.