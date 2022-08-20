Blood donation camp held to mark 75 years of India’s Independence

Marking 75 years of the country’s independence, a blood donation camp was organised at the Command Hospital (Southern Command) in Pune on Wednesday. At the camp, which saw participation of Service personnel and their families, 75 bags of blood were collected.
Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, chief of staff, headquarters, Southern Command inaugurated the event in the presence of Maj Gen MS Tevatia, commandant, Command Hospital. The camp was organised by the Department of Laboratory Sciences in collaboration with the Department of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 12:19:41 am
