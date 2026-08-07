Pune On My Plate | Film fare: How FTII scripted the success of Blockbuster Café

Written by Tejas Sane

For nearly eighteen years, Sameer Khan called the staff quarters of the Film and Television Institute of India his home. His father headed the costumes and props department. Young Sameer spent his childhood watching films and screenings in the FTII’s main theatre alongside students. He spent his formative years conversing with faculty and students, which sparked a lifelong obsession with Bollywood. After his father passed away in 2006, the family relocated. Sameer worked various jobs, but he always had a childhood dream of opening a restaurant. In 2018, he spotted a small cafe just outside the FTII gates on Law College Road. He pitched his vision to the owner, acquired the location, and launched Blockbuster Cafe on June 6 2018, fulfilling his dream.

Blockbuster Cafe (Express Photo) Blockbuster Cafe (Express Photo)

“This cafe was a shared dream of my family, who have always supported me,” says Sameer Khan. He, along with his wife and their two children, pooled their savings to start this cafe together as a family venture. The Bollywood theme of the space pays a tribute to the films he grew up watching. The cafe walls feature a collage of classic Bollywood posters like Pyaasa, Guide, Kaagaz Ke Phool, alongside famous movie quotes. They chose the name carefully. “A blockbuster is beyond something which is a super hit,” he explains. “You don’t call something a blockbuster just because it has garnered more money, but also the appreciation of the people.” This philosophy drives their every decision. When the doors opened, FTII students quickly gravitated toward the space, bonding with the man they affectionately call “Sameer Bhai” over their shared connection with the institute.

Many notable film stars like Kamlesh Sawant, Joy Fernandes, Govind Namdev have also visited the cafe. (Express Photo) Many notable film stars like Kamlesh Sawant, Joy Fernandes, Govind Namdev have also visited the cafe. (Express Photo)

While the nostalgic filmy ambiance draws people in, the food makes them stay. Many notable film stars like Kamlesh Sawant, Joy Fernandes, Govind Namdev have also visited the cafe. The cafe caters directly to students with a college cafeteria style menu. It features sections named with quirky Bollywood puns. Like, ‘ANDAA’apna apna’ for eggs and ‘RAEES’ for biryani. The crowd favourite remains the Chicken Dum Biryani, costing just Rs 140 for a single portion and Rs 270 for a full plate. Many regulars claim it to be one of the best in the city. Students also frequent the cafe for other favourites like cold coffee, Sulemani tea, Peach iced tea, Bun Maska, and classic Maggi. Sameer prioritizes high-quality ingredients and portion sizes, guaranteeing customers a satisfying meal. Sameer intentionally keeps prices low. “I wanted to start this cafe for students,” he says. “I know that students usually don’t have money for the food they want. This cafe is for students, so I will keep the prices they can afford.”

Sameer Khan (Express Photo) Sameer Khan (Express Photo)

This dedication shines brightest during difficult times. When the pandemic struck, Sameer suffered heavy financial losses but kept his kitchen open specifically to feed the students who remained stranded inside the FTII campus. More recently, during an LPG crisis, many Pune restaurants significantly raised their prices. Sameer and his family refused to do so, temporarily reducing their menu offerings instead to manage costs.

One former FTII student noted that Sameer Bhai’s commitment to students and food is the main reason he remains a loyal regular even after graduation. “This cafe is one of my biggest proud achievements and a blessing,” Sameer shares. A film earns the title of a blockbuster through its unique ability to convey emotion and capture the hearts of its audience. Through soulful food and unwavering kindness, Blockbuster Cafe achieves exactly the same feat.

(Tejas Sane is an intern at The Indian Express)