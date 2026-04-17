BLOs required for SIR, don’t assign census work: Election office to PMC

The Pune district election office has written to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) requesting that census work not be assigned to Block Level Officers (BLOs) as it was slowing down pre-SIR mapping being carried out in the district. Minal Kalaskar, Deputy District Election Officer, told The Indian Express on Friday that a letter had been sent to the commissioners of PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation the previous week regarding the issue.

“We are not facing any shortage of BLOs. The issue is that some of my BLOs are also having census duty. So we have already given letters to PMC and PCMC commissioners to give census work to some other persons and not our BLOs,” Kalaskar said.