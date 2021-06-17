Black marketing of mucormycosis injections: Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest govt medical college staff

Probe revealed that the accused were allegedly selling vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B at Rs 21,000 against its original price of Rs 7,800, and Bevacizumab at Rs 65,000 against Rs 54,000. (File)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a nursing staff of a government medical college in Gulbarga, Karnataka, for allegedly black marketing injections of mucormycosis treatment.

With this development, the total number of persons arrested in the case reached seven.

The police identified the two accused as Sharanbasveshwar Siddheshwar Dhamame (38) of Solapur and Rajshekhar Kasappa Bhajantri (33) of Gulbarga and said Rajshekhar worked as a nursing staff in the mucormycosis division at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science, a government college.

On June 7, acting on a tip-off to Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Hiremath, the police arrested five persons, including Gaurav Jagtap (31), a medical store owner in Wakad, Amol Manjrekar (39), a salesman at a medical store in Pashan, Ganesh Kotme (32), a hospital security staff in Kasba Peth, Mamta Jalit (24), a nurse at a municipal Covid care centre, and Pradeep Londhe (35), a medical store owner in Pune.

Food and Drugs Administration officer Bhagyashree Yadav lodged an FIR in the case at the Wakad police station under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Probe revealed that the accused were allegedly selling vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B at Rs 21,000 against its original price of Rs 7,800, and Bevacizumab at Rs 65,000 against Rs 54,000. These injections were being illegally procured and sold without any prescription.

A team, led by Senior Inspector Vivek Muglikar and Sub-Inspector Deepak Kadbane, arrested Dhamame. The police approached Bhajantri through a decoy customer and arrested him as well.

The police recovered 14 vials of Lipsomal Amphotericin B injection and eight vials of Amphotericin B Liposom injection, all worth Rs 1.44 lakh from him, said a press release issued by the police on Thursday.

The release added that an investigation is on to find out whether more persons from the government medical college in Gulbarga are involved in this racket.