BJP’s ‘nightlife’ jibe at MPSC students’ protest

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban showed a video and alleged there was hooliganism, alcohol consumption and inappropriate behaviour under the guise of student protest. He also targeted state Youth Congress president Shivraj More and a few Congress workers.

EVEN as the protest launched by MPSC aspirants has already generated heat in the state, the BJP added fuel to the fire, calling it “nightlife” by the protesters and office-bearers of the Youth Congress.

At a press conference in Mumbai, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban showed a video and alleged there was hooliganism, alcohol consumption and inappropriate behaviour under the guise of student protest. He also targeted state Youth Congress president Shivraj More and a few Congress workers.

Ban alleged More, who was present at the protest site on October 3 night, went towards Koregaon Park after leaving the area. Ban sought an explanation from NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar — who is associated with the protest — over what he termed “nightlife” and asked whether those protesting were students or political workers.