BJP youth wing members vandalise Bangladesh food stall at Pune college event

Members of the BJP’s youth wing vandalised a Bangladesh food stall at an international food event held at Pune’s MIT-WPU on Tuesday. The Kothrud police have sought information about the incident. The college authorities said they were in the process of filing a police complaint.

The event was titled World Cultural Festival, with the motto “One World. Many Cultures. One Celebration”, and had food stalls from multiple countries.

A video of the incident uploaded by Dushyant Mohol, the Pune president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, showed members of the outfit confronting students at the stall and security guards, shouting slogans, and later vandalising the stall.