BJP youth wing members vandalise Bangladesh food stall at Pune college event

The event with the motto ‘One World. Many Cultures. One Celebration’ was held at Pune’s MIT-WPU and had food stalls from multiple countries.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneFeb 11, 2026 03:03 PM IST
Pune BJYMBJP youth wing members vandalise a Bangladesh stall at an event in Pune's MIT-WPU on Tuesday.
Members of the BJP’s youth wing vandalised a Bangladesh food stall at an international food event held at Pune’s MIT-WPU on Tuesday. The Kothrud police have sought information about the incident. The college authorities said they were in the process of filing a police complaint.

The event was titled World Cultural Festival, with the motto “One World. Many Cultures. One Celebration”, and had food stalls from multiple countries.

A video of the incident uploaded by Dushyant Mohol, the Pune president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, showed members of the outfit confronting students at the stall and security guards, shouting slogans, and later vandalising the stall.

An international student who was present at the event told The Indian Express, “This group of 20-30 men attacked the stall after the event. We had already asked all Bangladeshi students to go inside, but one girl was out, and they were trying to attack them as well. The attackers did not have ID cards and were not from the college. I don’t understand how they got through the main gate.”

Ganesh Pokale, Registrar, Maharashtra Institute of Technology World Peace University (MIT-WPU), also said the vandals were not from the college. “These were outsiders. We are in touch with the police and in the process of filing a complaint,” he told The Indian Express.

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Deshmane said that the Kothrud police were aware of the incident and had reached out to the university for details.

In the caption of the video, Mohol said, “Our question to the MIT administration: Exactly, whose interest are you working for? India or anti-India forces? First Pakistan and now Bangladesh… Stop businesses like this immediately! If this doesn’t stop, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will respond more aggressively. All colleges, including MIT, should take note seriously, any such future programs in Pune will be destroyed!”

