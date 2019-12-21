BJP urges state govt to close toll plaza at Khed-Shivapur

Khed-Shivapur on the Pune-Bangalore highway Khed-Shivapur on the Pune-Bangalore highway

The Pune unit of the BJP has asked the state Public Works Department to shut down the toll plaza at Khed-Shivapur on the Pune-Bangalore highway. When the BJP was in power in the state government, the NCP and Congress had been demanding that all toll plazas in the state be shut down.

“People have to wait in queue for at least an hour to pay the toll at Khed-Shivapur toll plaza. There are many problems faced by citizens,” city BJP chief and legislator Madhuri Misal said in a communication to the department.

Misal also criticised the pace of construction work on the new building of Haveli Tahsildar, which has been underway for a few years.

She said it has to be completed to avoid inconvenience to residents.“A lot of plots of the Public Works Department are lying vacant but the civic body has reserved them for different purposes in the development plan. The state government should get the reservations removed in the public interest,” Misal said.

She also urged the state government to construct post offices in the city on land meant for the postal department.

Misal, elected from the Parvati Assembly seat, said the police quarters near Swargate in her constituency are dilapidated. “The state government should immediately undertake redevelopment of the police quarters and ensure basic civic amenities,” she said.

