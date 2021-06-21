Maharashtra: BJP to hold statewide agitation for OBC reservation, says Pankaja Munde

The BJP will start a statewide agitation in the form of chakka jam on June 26 to press for its demand of OBC reservation, said party leader Pankaja Munde on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at Pimpri-Chinchwad, Munde said, “The decision to hold the agitation on June 26 was taken at a meeting of party leaders two days ago in Mumbai.” Munde visited Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad to galvanise the cadre for the agitation. Pimpri-Chinchwad BJP chief Mahesh Landge, Mayor Usha Dhore and OBC state chief Yogesh Tilekar were also present.

Munde said, “Political reservation given to OBC community has been scrapped. To press for our demand for OBC reservation, we have decided to hold an agitation across the state. We made this decision at a meeting presided over by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.” Criticising the state government, Munde said, “The MVA government has failed to work in the interest of the people. It has failed to make a decision for the welfare of the people of the state. Therefore, we have decided to hold an agitation…”

Munde also said the state government had failed to make a strong argument in Supreme Court, which had resulted in the scrapping of political reservation for OBCs. “The state government should set up a commission and collect empirical data for OBC reservation,” she said, adding that this government had no intention to give reservation to OBCs.