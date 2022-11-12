BJP to focus on Baramati Lok Sabha seat, hopes to buck the trend

In order to pose a formidable challenge to NCP in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency represented by Supriya Sule, the BJP is trying hard to strengthen its base in the constituency, a bastion of the Pawar family. After the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in September, Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel has also held meetings with party workers in the constituency.

According to a senior BJP leader, the party is hoping to upset the family stronghold in Baramati as it did in Amethi in 2019 by defeating Rahul Gandhi.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency includes Khadakwasla, Bhor, Purandar, Daund, Indapur and Baramati Assembly constituencies. It covers parts of Pune city and various tehsils in the district.

Patel held meetings with party workers and local leaders in Khadakwasla, Bhor, Purandar, Baramati, Daund as well as Indapur. “Party workers have to do proper planning to reach out to every house in their area,” he said in Khadakwasla.

BJP legislator Bhimrao Tapkir said the Union minister took a detailed review of party preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections. “The Union Minister said the preparation should not only be on paper. Those appointed with specific responsibilities at ground level will have to work on the field to ensure the party strength increases, and then only can the BJP win the Baramati Lok Sabha seat,” he said.