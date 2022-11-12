scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

BJP to focus on Baramati Lok Sabha seat, hopes to buck the trend

According to a senior BJP leader, the party is hoping to upset the family stronghold in Baramati as it did in Amethi in 2019 by defeating Rahul Gandhi.

Baramati Lok Sabha seat, Baramati constituency, BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsThe Baramati Lok Sabha constituency includes Khadakwasla, Bhor, Purandar, Daund, Indapur and Baramati Assembly constituencies. It covers parts of Pune city and various tehsils in the district.

In order to pose a formidable challenge to NCP in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency represented by Supriya Sule, the BJP is trying hard to strengthen its base in the constituency, a bastion of the Pawar family. After the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in September, Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel has also held meetings with party workers in the constituency.

According to a senior BJP leader, the party is hoping to upset the family stronghold in Baramati as it did in Amethi in 2019 by defeating Rahul Gandhi.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency includes Khadakwasla, Bhor, Purandar, Daund, Indapur and Baramati Assembly constituencies. It covers parts of Pune city and various tehsils in the district.

Patel held meetings with party workers and local leaders in Khadakwasla, Bhor, Purandar, Baramati, Daund as well as Indapur. “Party workers have to do proper planning to reach out to every house in their area,” he said in Khadakwasla.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...
More from Pune

BJP legislator Bhimrao Tapkir said the Union minister took a detailed review of party preparations for the next Lok Sabha elections. “The Union Minister said the preparation should not only  be on paper. Those appointed with specific responsibilities at ground level will have to work on the field to ensure the party strength increases, and then only can the BJP win the Baramati Lok Sabha seat,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 12:26:25 am
Next Story

French pianist to create repertoire of cine concerts with Indian silent films

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement