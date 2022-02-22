BJP suffers jolt as party corporator quits; decision on administrator with state govt

The ruling BJP in Pimpri-Chinchwad suffered another jolt in a span of four days, with BJP corporator Chanda Lokhande from Pimple Gurav quitting the party. Lokhande alleged that BJP corporators and leaders did not allow her to work.

Last week, BJP corporator Vasant Borate had resigned from the party. NCP leaders said both the BJP corporators are welcome to join the party. BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad president Mahesh Landge this week they will hold a meeting to discuss the discontent among some corporators.

Top state leaders of BJP such as Devendra Fadnavis had last week called up some disgruntled corporators, who were preparing to join the NCP, and urged them to continue with the BJP.

Meanwhile, it has become clear that civic elections cannot take place by March 13, the day by which the term of the current civic body ends. As a result, civic officials said the state government has been left with no choice but to appoint an administrator.

Civic officials said the term of the current civic general body ends on March 13. “The elections should have been held earlier. But holding elections before March 13 is impossible. Therefore, the possibility of appointment of an administrator has emerged,” said a top civic official.

Balasaheb Khandekar, who heads the election department of PCMC, said,”As of now, we are busy with preparations to hold hearings on the suggestions and objections received to the ward delimitation plan. After holding the hearing, we will submit our report to the State Election Commission. The commission is likely to take a decision by the first week of March, after which the final delimitation plan will be published… we will undertake the work of updating the voters’ list, it will take another 15 days.”

Khandekar said now that the elections will not be held before March 13, it is the state government which has to take a decision on whether to appoint an administrator. “In case the government appoints the administrator, all the powers of the civic body and standing committee will go to the commissioner,” he said.

Poll officials said current Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil was likely to continue as the administrator. However, the BJP has often accused Patil of being close to the NCP. The NCP, meanwhile, has said that the commissioner has stalled all wrong policy decisions of the ruling BJP.

Meanwhile, an NCP delegation on Monday met Mayor Usha Dhore and urged her to hold a special civic general body meeting for discussion on “corruption” during the five-year rule of the BJP.

The delegation was led by newly-appointed NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad president Ajit Gavahane and comprised corporators Raju Misal, who is the opposition leader in PCMC, Poornima Sonawane, Sulakshna Dhar, Pravin Bhalekar, Nana Kate and Mayur Kalate, among others.

“Since the term of present civic body ends on March 13, the civic general body cannot be held after that. Therefore, we have urged the mayor to hold a special general body meeting to discuss corruption and other issues affecting the citizens,” said Gavahane.

Gavahane said the BJP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Mahesh Landge had compared the 15-year tenure of NCP with the five-year tenure of BJP. “We want to hold discussions on what the BJP did and what the NCP did during their respective tenures,” he said.

The Mayor said she will soon take a decision on their request.