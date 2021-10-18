BJP stumped by Pankaja criticism, NCP says she stated facts

After BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde criticised leaders of her own party for repeatedly stating that the MVA government would fall, she received praise from the NCP while the BJP continued to remain mum. Stumped by the criticism, the BJP has apparently decided to not react to Pankaja’s statement and leave it to the national leadership to take a call.

At her annual Dassera rally in her hometown of Beed, Pankaja, while addressing the gathering, said, “While the leaders of the opposition (BJP) are repeatedly saying that MVA government will fall, the ruling party leaders are on the other hand are insisting that the government will last its full term. This should stop. Both the opposition and the ruling party members should instead talk about the problems faced by the citizens of the state.”

Pankaja’s ire was particularly directed at leaders such as Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant, who have been repeatedly saying that the MVA government will fall anytime.

In fact, Fadnavis while addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Dassera Day reiterated that “when the government falls, they (MVA leaders) would not even know…” However, when Fadnavis was asked about Pankaja remark, he refused to respond and walked away from the press conference. On Sunday, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye also refused to comment on the matter. “No, there is no statement from the party nor from any of our leaders….,” he said. Asked whether the BJP leaders will hereafter stop repeating that the MVA government will fall, Upadhaye said: “Wait and see.”

Meanwhile, the NCP praised Pankaja for stating the facts. “We appreciate Pankaja’s statement. She has rightly slammed BJP leaders for repeatedly stating that the MVA government will fall…Instead of playing the role of a strong opposition party and keeping the government on its toes, BJP is indulging in dirty politics. It is getting investigating agencies to go after the leaders of the MVA. But this game will not last long. People know the kind of cheap politics that BJP is playing. They will give the party a befitting reply. And no matter what the BJP leaders say, the MVA government will complete its full term.”