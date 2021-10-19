BJP silent on Munde remarks, NCP says she ‘highlighted facts’

After BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde criticised leaders of her own party for repeatedly stating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will fall, the NCP has praised Munde for “highlighting the fact” while the BJP continued to remain silent on her statement.

At the annual Dussehra rally in her hometown of Beed, Munde had said, “While the leaders of the opposition are repeatedly saying that MVA government will fall, the ruling party leaders are insisting that the government will last its full term. This should stop. Both the opposition and the ruling party members should instead talk about the problems faced by residents of the state.”

Munde’s ire was apparently directed at leaders like opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, who have been repeatedly saying that MVA government will fall any time.

When Fadnavis was asked about Munde’s comments, he refused to respond. On Sunday, BJP state spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye also refused to comment. “No, there is no statement from the party nor from any of our leaders….,” he said. Asked whether BJP leaders will stop saying the MVA government will fall, Upadhaye said, “Wait and see.”

The state unit of the NCP, however, praised Munde for “stating facts”. “We appreciate her statement. She has rightly slammed BJP leaders for repeatedly stating that the MVA government will fall… Instead of playing the role of a strong opposition party and keeping the government on its toes, BJP is indulging in dirty politics. It is getting investigating agencies to go after the leaders of the MVA. But this game will not last long. People know the kind of cheap politics the BJP is playing. They will give the party a befitting reply. And no matter what BJP leaders say, the MVA government will complete its full term,” said an NCP leader.