BJP, Shinde’s Sena making controversial remarks to divert attention from real issues

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, who has been in the limelight for her criticism of the BJP and the Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleged that leaders from these parties were making controversial statements to divert public attention from real issues.

“Leaders from the BJP and Shinde Sena are constantly making controversial statements. Be it about national icons or women’s dress, these leaders have been making all sorts of comments. All this is being done to divert public attention from the real issues affecting the people and the state,” Andhare said at a meeting of the Sena (UBT) in the Narayan Peth area of Pune city Sunday.

Attacks on women are increasing and so are sexual harassment cases, “but the BJP and Shinde group are raising the issue of women’s dress. They are making comments about women’s clothing,” Andhare pointed out.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader said Shinde faction MLA and minister Abdul Sattar’s name had surfaced in the TET marks scam. In the Pooja Chavan case, minister Sanjay Rathod has been under fire.

“The Shiv Sena was working to strengthen the party. The process has been accelerated. Meetings of old and newcomers are being organised every week,” Andhare added.

Among others, former Pune district party chief Rajabhau Raikar, coordinator Nandu Yeole and other leaders like Ganesh Phadke, Madan Gade, Nitin Ravlekar, Arvind Dabholkar and Milind Mane were present at the meeting.