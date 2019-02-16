BJP-Sena alliance will remain intact for LS polls: Pankaja Munde

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will remain intact for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Pankaja Munde, state women and child development minister, said on Friday. “Both parties have been in an alliance for two decades and I am sure we will be together again,” she said.

There has been uncertainty over the alliance between the two parties. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray recently, is reported to have said that the talks were positive. Several BJP ministers in the state are also hoping for an alliance with the Shiv Sena despite the latter being critical of the BJP-led government. “We have always been together and hope to arrive at an understanding,” Munde said while interacting with reporters in Pune.

Munde was in the city to participate in the inauguration function of the Working Women’s Hostel, which was cancelled after the terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama on Thursday. Dr D N Yadav, CEO of Pune Cantonment Board that had organised the function, said it was cancelled and instead a condolence meeting was held on the occasion.

Officials of Pune Cantonment Board, Defence Estates Office and the state minister offered condolences and paid their respects to the CRPF personnel. Munde said the ‘despicable act has been condemned by the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence authorities have assured stern action and taken all necessary measures to safeguard national security”. “We are all resolved to fight against the menace of terrorism,” Munde said.

The Working Women’s Hostel building of the PCB, on Friday was dedicated to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the attack. As a mark of respect, a two-minute silence was observed. Vice-President of PCB Priyanka Shrigiri and others offered their condolences on the occasion.

Later, CEO Yadav and PCB officials informed that the hostel building, which consists of 48 rooms of double occupancy, would accommodate 96 working women. It also has a day care centre for 25 children and is meant for women from low-income groups that can’t find accommodation. Yadav said that several women face difficulties while trying to find safe accommodation.