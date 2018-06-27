BJP seeks action against PMPML for delay in response to proposal

The BJP alleged that over a month has passed but PMPML has not responded to its proposal, which had suggestions to improve public transport. (Represenational Image) The BJP alleged that over a month has passed but PMPML has not responded to its proposal, which had suggestions to improve public transport. (Represenational Image)

The BJP’s city unit chief Yogesh Gogawale has written to Mayor Mukta Tilak, seeking action against the administration of the Pune Mahangar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) for “not responding to its effort towards strengthening the public transport system in city”.

“The city BJP had invited suggestions from the industry for improving the performance of PMPML. The proposal with suggestions was submitted to the municipal commissioner of Pune, who had forwarded it to the PMPML for review,” said Gogawale.

The PMPML was supposed to give its opinion on the proposal within four days, but over a month has passed and no response has been received from the administration, he added.

“This lackluster approach of the administration is creating hurdles in the efforts towards creating an efficient public transport system under the comprehensive mobility plan,” he said.

Gogawale said it seemed that the civic administration was not serious about the public transport system. “I am requesting that no proposal of PMPML should be supported by the Pune civic body and similar instructions be given to the civic administration unless it gives an opinion on the proposal submitted by the BJP to improve the public transport system,” it said.

