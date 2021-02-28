BJP seas red in Pradhikaran’s plan to construct 4,883 PMAY homes, calls it a scheme to fleece poor

Savale said alternatively they also plan to approach the court to bring down the rates.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Newtownship Development Authority (PCNTDA), better known as Pradhikaran, which has decided to construct 4,883 flats for the poor under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana, has drawn fire from the ruling BJP corporators who have alleged that the scheme is for the benefit of builders and the poor are being taken for a ride. The corporators have decided to send a complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office with a request to act against officials “who are working against the interest of the poor.”

BJP corporator Seema Savale, a former standing committee chairperson, told The Indian Express on Sunday, “Under the Low Income Group category under PMAY, the PCNTDA is offering flats at Rs 32 lakh each. While under Economically Weaker Section category under PMAY, flats are being offered for Rs 9.90 lakh each.” “Why is there such a vast difference in the rates of flats being offered under PMAY?” she asked.

Alleging a builder-official nexus, Savale said, “PCNTDA was set up for the purpose of constructing affordable housing for the working class on the no-profit, no-loss basis. However, in this case, it is observed that PCNTDA was trying to make crores at the expense of the poor. It is blatantly working in the interest of builders.”

Pointing out that the per square rates of PCNTDA are more than those offered by builders in the Pradhikaran area, Savale said, “PCNTDA is offering 600 square flats under LIG category for Rs 32 lakh. In Sector 12 of Pradhikaran, the flats are available with private builders at Rs 3700 per square feet. But PCNTDA is offering them to the poor at an astronomical rate of Rs 5000 per square feet. This is nothing but outright cheating of the common people.”

Savale said when PCNTDA bought the land from farmers in the Pradhaikaran area more than 30-35 years back, it did so at the rate of Rs 25,000 per acre. “Now it is valuing the same land at Rs 25 crore per acre. It has loaded the increased land cost in its new project which has resulted in the spike in per square feet rate. In contrast, PCMC while constructing the flats for the poor under PMAY has not loaded increased land cost in its projects. Why is the PCNTDA resorting to such objectionable and anti-poor practices ?” she asked, adding that the rates have been deliberately hiked to benefit the builders.

Another BJP corporator Asha Shendge said, “PCNTDA is trying to rob the poor in daylight. It is eyeing Rs 1000 crore profit when it is not supposed to do so under the law it has been set up.”

Stating that they sent a complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office, Savale said, “A request is also being made to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who is the guardian minister to launch an investigation into this unreasonable and astronomical rate hike by PCNTDA.”

Savale said alternatively they also plan to approach the court to bring down the rates.

Savale said if a person who qualifies to get the flat earns Rs three lakh to Rs 6 lakh per month, he will not be able to bear the burden of Rs 27-30,000 EMI per month. “Under the LIG scheme, the cost of the flat will be Rs 32 lakh. Under PMAY, a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh subsidy will be available. For the rest of the Rs 30 lakh, the buyer will have to take a loan. With his meager salary, it will not be affordable for him to pay a huge EMI which proves the futility of the project for the poor,” she said.

When contacted, PCNDA CEO Bansi Gawli said, “It is true that there is a vast difference in the rates. This is because we are offering flats under EWS at a much cheaper rate. And the rate burden has been shifted from EWS to LIG. Under LIG, we are offering bigger size flats and with all basic amenities.” Besides, Gawli said the rates were decided by Pradhikaran which the project was conceptualised four years ago. “Pradhikaran Authority had sanctioned the rate,” he said.