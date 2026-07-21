Farmer leader & BJP ally Khot calls protesting students terrorists

Students and members of various organizations protest at the Ambedkar Memorial in the rain on Tuesday, condemning the police crackdown on students at Jantar Mantar and expressing solidarity with CJP. (Express Photographs by Arul Horizon)

A day after a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was held in Delhi over alleged NEET paper leaks, Maharashtra legislator Sadabhau Khot triggered a political controversy Tuesday by referring to the demonstrators as “terrorists”, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition leaders and even a member of the Maharashtra Government.

The remark by Khot, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), came after the Cockroach Janta Party’s Delhi protest escalated Monday as thousands of students and supporters marched towards Parliament, demanding action over alleged NEET paper leaks and examination irregularities.

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“The government should give a democratic response to these terrorists. These terrorists cannot tolerate this,” Khot told reporters, defending the Centre’s handling of the examination controversy.