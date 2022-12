A day after a protestor threw ink on Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil, the BJP held protests against the attack seeking stringent action.

The Pune unit of BJP held a protest in front of the district collectorate around 3 pm. The Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of BJP held a protest in Pimpri around 4 pm.

BJP Pune spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar said the party seeks strong action against those who carried out the attack.