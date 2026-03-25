BJP proposes recreational facility and adventure sports alongside Pune rivers

The standing committee chairperson said Pune will be developed as a `Lake city' with beautification of lakes undertaken in Pashan, Model Colony and Jambhulwadi in the first phase, while lakes at Mangdewadi, Katraj, Dhayari and Lohegaon will undergo beautification in the second phase.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneMar 25, 2026 12:45 AM IST
BJP proposes recreational facility, BJP proposes recreational facility alongside Pune rivers, adventure sports alongside Pune rivers, Pune rivers, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThe Rajiv Gandhi zoological park in Katraj will be upgraded by increasing animal species to 150 including zebras, giraffes, african cheetahs, anacondas, tamarins, baboons.
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After launching the Riverfront development (RFD) project in Pune in its previous term, the ruling BJP in PMC on Tuesday announced recreational facilities and adventure sports on the riverfront of Mula and Mutha river.

“The Pune RFD project is 44 km and work is being done on a 17.80 km stretch. It will be open for the public in phases and the development of 4.10 km from Rajaram bridge to Warje will be started in the current financial year,” said Srinath Bhimale, chairperson of standing committee while tabling civic budget for Pune for 2026-27.

The BJP leader said that for the public of Pune, a  riverfront experience park will be built which will have recreational facilities like Sky Wheel, multimedia river shows and cultural festivals. “Ziplines, kayaking, skywalks, climbing walls in adventure zones will be started to promote tourism, which will also help in employment generation,” said Bhimale.

The standing committee chairperson said Pune will be developed as a `Lake city’ with beautification of lakes undertaken in Pashan, Model Colony and Jambhulwadi in the first phase, while lakes at Mangdewadi, Katraj, Dhayari and Lohegaon will undergo beautification in the second phase.

The PMC will also hold a river conservation festival, conference and public awareness campaign on the importance of healthy rivers, he said, adding that the efforts to improve groundwater level in the city will be done through projects on hills where plantations of 50 lakh trees will be conducted in a year.

Bhimale said the PMC will set up an innovative pollution control system in parts of the city that would monitor the air quality round the clock, and initiate steps to mitigate pollution through electronic waves to improve the Air Quality Index of the city.

The Rajiv Gandhi zoological park in Katraj will be upgraded by increasing animal species to 150 including zebras, giraffes, african cheetahs, anacondas, tamarins, baboons. “Redevelopment of the snake park, and construction of a new bird park at katraj will be done. A miracle garden in Pune with attractive flowers and a botanical garden in the open area of Sambhaji garden will be created,” he said.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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