BJP proposes recreational facility and adventure sports alongside Pune rivers

After launching the Riverfront development (RFD) project in Pune in its previous term, the ruling BJP in PMC on Tuesday announced recreational facilities and adventure sports on the riverfront of Mula and Mutha river.

“The Pune RFD project is 44 km and work is being done on a 17.80 km stretch. It will be open for the public in phases and the development of 4.10 km from Rajaram bridge to Warje will be started in the current financial year,” said Srinath Bhimale, chairperson of standing committee while tabling civic budget for Pune for 2026-27.

The BJP leader said that for the public of Pune, a riverfront experience park will be built which will have recreational facilities like Sky Wheel, multimedia river shows and cultural festivals. “Ziplines, kayaking, skywalks, climbing walls in adventure zones will be started to promote tourism, which will also help in employment generation,” said Bhimale.