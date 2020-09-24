BJP passes resolution for amnesty scheme for property tax defaulters

BJP Corporators had also said the scheme would help these defaulters fall into a regular cycle of payment. (Representational)

The ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday passed a resolution in the standing committee to implement an amnesty scheme for defaulters of property tax with dues up to Rs 50 lakh.

BJP corporators had proposed an amnesty scheme with a waiver of 80 per cent for defaulters, at a time of shortage of funds due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They had also said the scheme would help these defaulters fall into a regular cycle of payment.

“The amnesty scheme will benefit all those who have dues up to Rs 50 lakh, but were not being able to pay the penalty as the amount was large,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the standing committee.

He added that the dues for those who want to avail the scheme would have to be cleared in the next two months.

Congress leader Ulhas Bagul, who on Wednesday had opposed the proposal – alleging the scheme was to benefit the rich – on Thursday welcomed the decision. “The decision…is a welcome step and will not allow the rich from escaping (from paying) the full penalty amount…”

Meanwhile, the civic administration is also planning to reduce local area development funds for each corporator, due to the civic body facing a financial crunch. “The plan is to cut funds by 30 per cent, due to possible shortage in the financial year,” a civic officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd