scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 02, 2021
Latest news

BJP opposes seven-day shutdown of eateries, PMPML bus services

He said if bus services were closed, then it would add to the problems of senior citizens, patients and workers as they would not be able to commute.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
April 3, 2021 1:54:04 am
PMPML newsHe said if bus services were closed, then it would add to the problems of senior citizens, patients and workers as they would not be able to commute ( Express Photo )

THE BJP has opposed the new restrictions saying this would affect the “normal life” of needy citizens and lead to more serious issues.

“We don’t want normal life to get affected due to the new restrictions. The BJP will be opposing complete closure of PMPML bus services and eateries,” said BJP MP Girish Bapat.

He said if bus services were closed, then it would add to the problems of senior citizens, patients and workers as they would not be able to commute. “Not everyone has their own vehicle. Buses should continue to function with 40 per cent seating capacity,” Bapat said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He added, “It would be difficult for people to their workplaces in the absence of PMPML buses. The administration should provide special bus service for workers.”
– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Bapat said it was wrong to close eateries for dine-in facility. “There are many who rely on food from eateries. I can understand people do spend a lot of time at restaurants, but this can be checked,” he said.

Click here for more

City BJP chief Jagdish Mulik said it was necessary to focus on strengthening health infrastructure, increasing bed capacity, oxygen supply and testing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 02: Latest News

Advertisement
x