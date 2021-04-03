BJP opposes seven-day shutdown of eateries, PMPML bus services

He said if bus services were closed, then it would add to the problems of senior citizens, patients and workers as they would not be able to commute ( Express Photo )

THE BJP has opposed the new restrictions saying this would affect the “normal life” of needy citizens and lead to more serious issues.

“We don’t want normal life to get affected due to the new restrictions. The BJP will be opposing complete closure of PMPML bus services and eateries,” said BJP MP Girish Bapat.

He said if bus services were closed, then it would add to the problems of senior citizens, patients and workers as they would not be able to commute. “Not everyone has their own vehicle. Buses should continue to function with 40 per cent seating capacity,” Bapat said.

He added, “It would be difficult for people to their workplaces in the absence of PMPML buses. The administration should provide special bus service for workers.”

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Bapat said it was wrong to close eateries for dine-in facility. “There are many who rely on food from eateries. I can understand people do spend a lot of time at restaurants, but this can be checked,” he said.

City BJP chief Jagdish Mulik said it was necessary to focus on strengthening health infrastructure, increasing bed capacity, oxygen supply and testing.