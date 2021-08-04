BJP nod to Ram sculpture at new civic sports complex, PMC to shell out Rs 2 crore for it

The proposal was tabled by BJP corporator Varsha Tapkir, who has recently been appointed as vice-president of the state BJP.

THE RULING BJP in the PMC on Tuesday decided to install a sculpture of Ram at the civic-owned sports complex, which is under construction at Ambegaon Pathar in Dhankawadi. The demand is said to have come from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Hindu outfits and organisations from Dhankawadi area. The civic body is making a provision of Rs 2 crore for the sculpture, said standing committee chairperson Hemant Rasane. “The PMC is constructing a sports complex in Ambegaon Pathar in Dhankawadi on a 1.5-acre plot. There was a proposal to install a sculpture of Ram in the premises. It has been unanimously approved; it has been decided that a provision of Rs 2 crore will be made for it,” he said.

The proposal was tabled by BJP corporator Varsha Tapkir, who has recently been appointed as vice-president of the state BJP. “The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is an inspiration for all Indians. The construction of Ram temple was a dream of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, former chief minister Devendra Fadanavis, saints from across the country and devotees,” Tapkir said in the proposal.

She said the RSS, various Hindu outfits and other organisations in Dhankawadi have demanded the sculpture of Ram at Ambegaon Pathar.

The BJP corporator said the values of Ram should reach every person. “Ramrajya had love, harmony, friendship, compassion, mercy, brotherhood, equality and prosperity. We all have to once again make the country the same,” she said, adding that it was on that basis the residents of Dhankawadi wanted the sculpture of Ram in the sports complex at Ambegaon Pathar.