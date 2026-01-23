Why BJP’s next choice for PCMC mayor is likely to be from Pimpri Assembly area

With a full majority in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the BJP has a task in hand to select the next mayor of the industrial town from the Open category. The city area is divided into three Assembly constituencies of Pimpri, Chinchwad, and Bhosari, which are considered to be a base for a balancing act to give representation to each area.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 84 of the 128 seats in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), retaining control of the civic body it has governed since 2017. Although 43 BJP corporators, including 22 women, were elected from the Open category, corporators from reserved categories — 24 from OBC, 15 from SC, and two from ST — are also eligible to contest for the mayor’s post if it is reserved for the Open category.

“The BJP first came to power in PCMC in 2017, and since then has been strengthening its base in the once stronghold of the NCP. In its term from 2017 to 2022, the BJP decided to make a mayor from a corporator elected in the area of Bhosari and then for the second half of the term, a mayor was elected from the Chinchwad area,” said a BJP leader.

In the first half of its five-year term, the BJP had Rahul Jadhav and Nitin Kalje serve as mayor for one year and three months, respectively. Both were elected to PCMC from the Bhosari Assembly constituency, represented by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge. In the second half of the term, the party appointed Usha Dhore from the Chinchwad Assembly constituency as the mayor of PCMC.

“The BJP got corporators from Bhosari and Chinchwad elected as mayor of PCMC in the previous term. Thus, the expectation is that it will now make a mayor from the Pimpri Assembly constituency,” he said.

PCMC is one of the fastest-growing cities of Maharashtra due to the growth of the Industrial and Information Technology sectors in its area. It is known for its wide roads and is well connected via the Pune metro rail, local railway trains, PMPML, and the state transport bus depot. It is adjoining to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and is separated by a river, but lakhs of citizens of both the municipal corporations travel to and fro between the two civic body areas for their daily needs, including employment and education.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar held power over PCMC for a long time, but was ousted by the BJP in 2017. In the recently held civic polls, the main tussle for power was between the BJP and NCP, both of whom are in alliance at the state and national levels.