Nashik: BJP MP seeks relook at minimum export price, import decision on onions

A day after the Centre imposed a steep Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $850 per tonne on onions, Dr Bharati Pawar, BJP MP from Dindori in Nashik district, urged the government to reconsider the move.

The Centre’s move came exactly a week after the state-owned MMTC Ltd floated tenders for import of 2,000 tonne of onion. The first tender had mentioned ‘Pakistan, China, Egypt, Afganistan and other countries’ as country of origin for the imports.

Following criticism for allowing import from Pakistan, MMTC had revised the tender late on Friday night and excluded Pakistan.

In her letter, Pawar said these moves would cause immense problems for onion growers from Maharashtra and other parts of the country. Pawar, whose constituency lies in the heart of the onion-growing region of the state, said both the decisions should be rolled back.

“The imports will arrive along with the new crop. The MEP has to be zero, so that farmers can get decent returns from their crop,” she said. The MP said she didn’t believe that the shortage of onions was dire enough to warrant such measures.

The MEP of $850 per tonne is the third intervention by the Centre to control the price of the bulb. In June this year, the government had done away with the 10 per cent export subsidy for onions.