Maharashtra: Now, BJP, MNS demand Ahmednagar be renamed

After the controversy over renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar resurfaced in Maharashtra a few days back, the demand to change the name of Ahmednagar has also returned. While a BJP leader has demanded that Ahmednagar be changed to Ahilyanagar, the student wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is in favour of Ambikanagar.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar on Thursday demanded that the name of Ahmednagar district be changed to Ahilyanagar in honour of ‘Punyashalok’ Ahilyabai Holkar.

“Ahilyadevi Holkar was born in Choundi village of Ahmednagar. Later, she went on to become the queen of Malwa. Since Ahilyadevi has an Ahmednagar connection, her name should be given to the district,” said Padalkar. Earlier, the Shiv Sena too had demanded that the name Ahmednagar be changed.

Ahilyabai, who was born in 1725 in Choundi village, was from the Dhangar caste. She ruled the Malwa kingdom for over 30 years.

“We have organised a Human Chalisa recital contest in Ambikanagar. Some people celebrate May 28 as foundation day of Ahmednagar city. To oppose this, we distributed posters of our contest mentioning Ahmednagar as Ambikanagar. The real name of Ahmednagar district is Ambikanagar. We have decided to take this forward,” MNS student wing leader Sumit Verma said.

Ahmednagar was founded on May 28, 1490 by Ahmed Nizam Shah.

“Instead of demanding changes in names, it would be better if BJP and MNS leaders seek measures like reduction in rising fuel prices and rising inflation. They should urge the central government to take steps to resolve grievances of farmers and the poor. But this is not happening. Non-issues like change in name are being pushed,” NCP leader Amol Mitkari said.