Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Truck hits BJP MLA Nitesh Rane’s car at toll booth on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, no one hurt: Police

Nitesh Rane was travelling to Mumbai along with his wife and children. The truck driver was booked.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane. (File Photo)

A car in which BJP MLA Nitesh Rane was travelling with his family was hit by a truck at Urse toll booth on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Monday evening, the police said. No one was hurt in the incident while the car suffered damages, they added.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm when the car had halted at the Urse toll plaza on the expressway. Officials from the Shirgaon police outpost under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction said that Rane was travelling to Mumbai with his wife and children.

“When the car had stopped at the toll booth, a truck hit the car from behind. The rear part of the SUV was damaged. But none of the passengers in the car were hurt. The driver of the truck was booked in a case filed later in the evening.” an officer from the Shirgaon outpost said.

Nitesh is the son of Union minister and senior BJP leader Narayan Rane and represents Kankavli constituency of Sindhudurg in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 03:32:36 pm
