BJP MLA Mahesh Landge booked for flouting Covid rules at daughter’s pre-wedding function

Mahesh Landge, a legislator from Pimpri-Chinchwad and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and over 60 others were booked for violating Covid norms after a video of them celebrating at his daughter’s pre-wedding function surfaced online.

An official from Bhosari police station under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction said that a ceremony was organised on Sunday evening on the premises of Landge’s house in Landge Aali area of Bhosari. A video of which surfaced on Monday following which the police launched a probe.

“The video is from Sunday evening and over 60 persons including Landge can be seen in the video celebrating. Various social distancing norms, mask rules and also the laid down limit of 25 persons in attendance was not followed during the function. The function was held without taking prior permission which is mandatory. An offence has been registered and a probe has been launched. We have identified at least more persons in the video other than Landge himself.” an official said.

The offence was registered late on Monday night under various provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act which are in force for implementing COVID appropriate norms and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying orders by public servant.

Landge (45) is also President of BJP’s Pimpri Chinchwad City unit.