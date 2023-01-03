BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, the leader behind Pimpri-Chinchwad’s development, dies at 59

BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, a popular leader in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, died Tuesday morning after a protracted illness at a private hospital in Baner. He was 59.

A resident of the Pimple Gurav area, Jagtap, the Chinchwad MLA, was admitted to a private hospital more than two months ago and had been on ventilator support.

The body will be brought to his residence at 2 pm and the public can pay their last respects from 3 pm to 6 pm. The funeral will be held at 7 pm, a family member said.

Paying tributes, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Laxman Jagtap was a popular political leader from Pimpri-Chinchwad. He was known for the development work that he carried as an MLA in his constituency. In his death, the BJP has lost a loyalist and a strong leader.”

A fitness enthusiast, Jagtap’s health started deteriorating two years ago after he was detected with a serious illness. However, he continued to attend party meetings, rallies and pursued development works in his constituencies, said his close aides.

Jagtap was first elected as a Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation corporator two decades ago. He became the mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad in 2000. He was subsequently elected as the PCMC standing committee chairman.

In 2004, Jagtap got elected as a member of the Legislative Council despite contesting as an Independent candidate in the Pune self-government constituency.

He started his political career with the Congress but joined the the NCP after it came into being in 1999. He was considered the lieutenant of NCP leader Ajit Pawar “who had given him complete reigns of the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body,” said a close aide.

He shifted to BJP in 2014 and was instrumental in the party first time coming to power in PCMC in 2019. “He was largely responsible for BJP grabbing power first time in PCMC in more than three decades. He was the main behind BJP’s rise in Pimpri-Chinchwad from a complete non-entity. He snatched PCMC from the Pawar family…,” said Sarang Kamtekar, a BJP leader.

After becoming an MLC in 2004, Jagtap became an MLA in 2009 from the newly-formed Chinchwad constituency. He had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency but was defeated by Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barne. This was the only defeat he suffered in his political career. Jagtap was elected as MLA for a third time in the 2019 elections.

In April 2022, Jagtap’s health deteriorated and he remained in ICU for about a month but his health improved and he returned home.

In June 2020, Jagtap travelled to Mumbai to cast his votes for party candidates in Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Council polls despite being unwell. He travelled in the ambulance and cast his vote in Mumbai receiving high praise from BJP leaders.

Jagtap is survived by his wife, daughter, son and two brothers.