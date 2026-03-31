Insult to the pride of Pimpri-Chinchwad citizens will not be tolerated: MLA Jagtap

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A day after new Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi drew flak for his statement in which he mentioned that no one in the world knew of Pimpri-Chinchwad, BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap took strong objection to it.
“I came across a statement made by the Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi, regarding the city’s global identity through newspapers and news channels. This statement is highly condemnable and irresponsible. For someone to make such reckless remarks about a city that built itself from scratch to earn a place on the global stage is an insult to the sentiments of its citizens and sons of the soil,” he said in a press release.
Jagtap said Pimpri-Chinchwad is a historic land, sanctified by the holy footsteps of saints like Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj, and immortalized by the sacrifice of revolutionaries like the Chapekar brothers. “To claim that ‘no one knows this city in the world’ regarding such sacred land is a direct insult to its soil and culture. Today, as India marches toward becoming a global superpower under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Pimpri-Chinchwad has played a major role as the ‘industrial engine’ of this progress. Furthermore, the strength provided by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through his vision to develop this city as an ‘IT Hub’ and ‘Smart City’ is the reason it shines prominently on the world map today. Thanks to companies like Tata, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, our identity reaches far beyond the seven seas,” he said.
Jagtap said this glory has been built on sacrifices of hardworking locals. “The local residents contributed immensely by giving up their lands to make this city progressive. It is extremely unfortunate for someone sitting in the chair of an administrative head to mock the city’s glorious history and progress. The Commissioner’s statement has hurt the sentiments of entrepreneurs, the younger generation, and the common citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad. My advice to the Commissioner is that, rather than searching for the city’s identity, he should focus on bringing transparency to the Municipal Corporation’s administration and completing pending development projects. This city, envisioned by PM Modi and CM Fadnavis, is self-made. No one should attempt to erase the identity of Pimpri-Chinchwad or hurt the pride of its people.”