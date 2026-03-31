Insult to the pride of Pimpri-Chinchwad citizens will not be tolerated: MLA Jagtap

Jagtap said Pimpri-Chinchwad is a historic land, sanctified by the holy footsteps of saints like Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj, and immortalized by the sacrifice of revolutionaries like the Chapekar brothers. (File Photo)

A day after new Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi drew flak for his statement in which he mentioned that no one in the world knew of Pimpri-Chinchwad, BJP MLA Shankar Jagtap took strong objection to it.

“I came across a statement made by the Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi, regarding the city’s global identity through newspapers and news channels. This statement is highly condemnable and irresponsible. For someone to make such reckless remarks about a city that built itself from scratch to earn a place on the global stage is an insult to the sentiments of its citizens and sons of the soil,” he said in a press release.