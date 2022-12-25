BJP MLA hurt as car skids off highway, falls into ditch

BJP MLA from Maan Assembly constituency, Jaykumar Gore, sustained minor injuries in a car accident in the early hours of Saturday. The car Gore was traveling in skidded off a bridge and fell into a 50-feet-deep ditch on the Pune-Pandharpur Highway near Phaltan. He sustained injuries on his chest and was hospitalised. His condition is stable, said doctors.

“The car of MLA Jaykumar Gore (Bhau) met with an accident near Faltan. He is safe and secure.The other occupants of the vehicle also sustained some minor injuries but they are doing okay,” the MLA’s office said in a statement.

A family member of the MLA said, “He travelled to Pune from Nagpur by air with some other MLAs and then was on his way home in Dahivadi (in Phaltan taluka of Satara) with his aides. The vehicle picked him up at the Pune airport. On the way to Dahivadi, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which broke through the bridge barrier and fell into the ditch.”