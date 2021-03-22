BJP Maharashtra chief, party workers booked for protest against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil and at least 50 other party workers were booked in connection with a protest demanding Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation.

The BJP had organised statewide protests against Deshmukh on Sunday following the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

In Pune, the agitation was held at Alka Talkies Chowk on Sunday afternoon. A case was registered at Vishrambag police station late on Sunday night against Patil and at least 50 other BJP workers under charges of unlawful assembly and violation of Covid safety norms.

Senior inspector Vijay Tikole, in-charge of Vishrambag police station, said, “An offence has been registered against Chandrakant Patil and 50 to 60 party workers in case of protest held at Alka Talkies Chowk. The case has been registered under provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act along with the Indian Penal Code sections for unlawful assembly. Prior police permission was not taking for this rally.”

Days after he was shunted out as Mumbai Police chief, Param Bir Singh wrote a letter Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had asked suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who is in NIA custody currently, and some other cops to collect Rs 100 crore monthly, including from bars and hotels in Mumbai. Singh also accused him of “political interference”.