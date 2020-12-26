BJP leaders will soon join NCP in big numbers: Ajit Pawar

Leaders who joined the BJP before elections will return to NCP in the next three-four months, deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. (File photo)

“Earlier during the assembly elections, leaders and workers from NCP and Congress were imported on a big scale by BJP. They went to BJP in the hope that the party will come to power and their plans for development of their area will get support. However, now these leaders are frustrated. They are not able to implement any plans for their area. Therefore, they are now eager to return,” said Pawar.

It will not only happen in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad but also in other parts of Maharashtra, he claimed.

Pawar said he will not comment about who will be joining the party as the election code of conduct for gram panchayat elections is in effect. “There are some leaders who want to join us now, but we will start admitting them after the election code of conduct is over. In Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, some important leaders will soon join us,” he said.

Taunting former CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Pawar said, “Some leaders were saying, I will return to power, and now another one is saying he will return to Kolhapur. One (Fadnavis) did not return and another is heading back,” he said. Pawar said within one year, Patil has realised he cannot work in Pune and now wants to return to Kolhapur.

Speaking on the recent merger of 23 villages within the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pawar said the decision was taken in view of the rapid urbanisation in these areas. “The gram panchayats are not able to meet the rising expectation of these urbanised areas. With meagre budget, the gram panchayats were finding it difficult to provide basic amenities and therefore we had to merge them with PMC,” he said.

Similarly, Pawar said there are some villages waiting for inclusion within PCMC. “We will soon take a decision regarding them,” he said.

