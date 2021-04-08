BJP leaders open hardware store in ‘symbolic protest’ against Covid restrictions in Pune

BJP city head Jagdish Mulik along with party supporters carried out an agitation against lockdown rules of closing down non-essential shops on Wednesday on Bibwewadi road. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The BJP on Wednesday held a symbolic agitation — to protest the stringent restrictions imposed in the city to contain surge of Covid-19 cases — by opening a hardware shop despite the administration’s directions to keep all non-essential commodity shops closed.

The protest was led by city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik and party legislator Madhuri Misal.

“The restrictions in the city are more stringent than those imposed in the rest of the state. It is an injustice to traders, small businessmen and daily wage workers. It will badly affect the economics in the city and create problems for many… we are protesting against it by opening a store in symbolic protest,” said Mulik.

He said as nearly all shops are being shut in the city, it would lead to the collapse of economic activity and cause inconvenience to citizens.

“The same restrictions, applicable for the rest of the state, should be imposed in the city. Allow all kinds of shops to run their business. The night curfew should be imposed from 8 pm and PMPML bus service should be restarted. The BJP is with the traders who are opposing the state government restrictions,” said Mulik.

Misal said the strict restrictions in the city were almost similar to a ‘complete lockdown’. “The traders had badly suffered in the previous lockdown and were recovering from it, but the state government has again imposed restrictions. We are demanding same restrictions in city as those in other parts of the state,” she said.

A few days ago, Mulik, along with city BJP MP Girish Bapat, had protested outside the PMPML office against the administration’s decision to shut the public transport bus service in the city.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had also criticised the state government for imposing stringent restrictions without declaring a financial package for those who are going to suffer due to the restrictions.