BJP leader refuses to budge; will meet PMC administrator, say locals

EVEN as residents of Salisbury Park area continue their agitation over renaming of a garden there after BJP leader Shrinath Bhimale’s father, the former corporator has made it clear that he would not “buckle under pressure”. Bhimale claimed he has support of 90 per cent of people living in the area. The agitating residents, meanwhile, said they would meet Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administrator on Monday over the issue.

“The protest is orchestrated by a handful of people. I have the support of 90 per cent of the people living in Salisbury Park area. People have given to me in writing that they are not interested in changing the name of the garden. The residents have told me that they want peace and development…,” said Bhimale.

In November 2021, the civic body had inaugurated a garden in the area and named it PMC garden. In March, the residents found that its name has been changed to Prof Yashwantrao Bhimale Garden following which a number of them set up Salisbury Park Residents Forum demanding that the garden not be named after any private individual.

Salisbury Park has around 40 residential societies with a population of over 3,000 people.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bhimale said he had fought hard to get the land acquired by the PMC for setting up of the garden. “It has taken me 15 years to ensure acquisition of the land by PMC. Besides, my father was a social worker, author, a gold medalist in different languages, agriculture expert and someone who worked relentlessly for the citizens. What is wrong if the garden gets his name?”

Bhimale said there was nothing illegal about the garden getting his father’s name. “The resolution for naming of the garden after my father has been duly approved at the civic general body meeting. The naming committee of the PMC has also given its nod,” he added.

Alleging that some people were trying to defame him and his party, Bhimale said only a handful of citizens have problem with the garden being renamed. “Those who are opposing the garden’s (new) name are conducting an online survey and getting signatures of people from outside Salisbury Park area,” he said.

Bhimale said former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have enquired with him about the naming controversy. “I have explained to them my position. There is no pressure of any sort from my party to change the name,” he said.

Faizal Poonawala, chairperson of the Salisbury Park Residents Forum, said, “We strongly doubt the claims made by the former corporator that 90 per cent of the people are supporting him. The truth is that every other citizen in the area is agitated over the issue. The reason is that not one but scores of citizens from the area fought to get the land acquired for the garden.”

Poonawala said, “Scores of prominent citizens from the area fought up to the Supreme Court and got the land reserved for the garden…why should it be named after one individual? We have nothing against the corporator’s father… The civic norms, too, stipulate that the garden should be named only after national personalities or prominent environmentalists.”

Vinita Deshmukh, another key member of the forum, said they met Fadnavis earlier this week who assured them he would sort out the issue. The members of the forum were led by Gopesh Mehta.

Poonawala said, “Since Fadnavis and the BJP are yet to respond despite our protests, we have decided to meet PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday and urge him to retain the original name of the garden.”

The forum has also roped in former PMC commissioner Arun Bhatia to support their agitation. “He has promised to take up the issue with the state government,” said the forum in a release.