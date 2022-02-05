BJP leader Kirit Somaiya ‘manhandled’ by Sena workers in Pune

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly manhandled by Shiv Sena workers Saturday evening during his visit to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) where he was to submit a complaint to the municipal commissioner alleging financial irregularities in the allotment of Covid-19 jumbo hospitals.

Somaiya reached Pune Saturday afternoon and submitted a complaint application at Shivajinagar police station.

“Today 4 pm I will file Complaint at Shivaji Nagar Pune Police Station against Sanjay Raut Partner Sujit Patkar Lifeline Hospital Management Services for Shivaji Nagar Pune Jumbo COVID Centre Scam resulting into Death of COVID Patients,” Somaiya had posted on Twitter earlier in the day.

After his visit to the police station, he headed for PMC with an aim to meet the municipal commissioner. However, he was intercepted by a group of Sena workers who had already gathered at the entrance leading to a scuffle between Somaiya, BJP workers accompanying him and Sena workers during which Somaiya is said to have fallen down the stairs.

Somaiya was taken to the Sancheti Hospital for a check-up by BJP workers amid a melee caused by the two rival groups. Sena workers claimed that they were trying to speak to Somaiya and hand over a memorandum about the alleged corruption in the BJP-run PMC.

“I am attacked by Gunda’s of Shiv Sena in the premises of Pune Mahapalika,” Somaiya posted on Twitter after the alleged assault.

Somaiya also alleged that operations of several ‘Jumbo Hospitals’ that were set up in Mumbai and Pune were allotted to a Mumbai-based firm ‘Lifeline Hospital Management Service’ without following the due procedure.

Somaiya told reporters, “I have submitted a criminal complaint at Shivajinagar Police Station. The Pune Mahanagar Metropolitan Development Authority (PMRDA) under Uddhav Thackeray had allotted management of Jumbo Covid Centre in Pune to Lifeline Hospital Management Services. Within eight days of operation, three deaths occurred at the hospital and on the tenth day, the service of this company was terminated due to lack of qualification. On the 12th day it was blacklisted. There was criminal negligence by the authorities of PMRDA and Lifeline and hence I have given an application demanding they be booked under Sections 406, 420, 304A, 120, 34, 424, 471, and 470 of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide.”

Earlier in the day, when asked about the alleged corruption in setting up and running of Jumbo Hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that he had closely monitored the three hospitals in Pune district as the guardian minister of the district and there have been no irregularities.

“As far as those in Pune district are concerned, I have closely monitored them. I had directed the Pune collector, the PMC commissioner and the PCMC commissioner to ensure that everything is done with utmost transparency. If Somaiya has any evidence he should present it to us and we will initiate a probe. Making allegations without providing any evidence does no good,” said Pawar.