BJP has sulking corporators elected to PMC’s standing committee

The NCP has managed to get Pradeep Gaikwad and Bandu Gaikwad elected to the standing committee on vacated seats. (File)

Ahead of next year’s civic polls, the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given an opportunity to sulking corporators by getting them elected to the standing committee.

The BJP got Rajabhau Laygude, Archana Patil, Rahul Bhandare, Mahesh Wable and Manisha Kadam electeded to the committee along with current chairperson Hemant Rasane, who was to retire from the committee this year.

The NCP has managed to get Pradeep Gaikwad and Bandu Gaikwad elected to the standing committee on vacated seats.

For the education committee of the PMC, the BJP got six of its corporators elected, including Manjushree Khardekar, Kalindi Punde, Rajashri Kale, Mukta Jagtap, Maruti Tupe, Lata Dhayarkar, Alpana Varpe and Varsha Sathe. The NCP got Baburao Chandere, Subhash Jagtap and Suman Pathare elected to the committee while Avinash Bagawe of Congress and Prachi Alhat of Shiv Sena were also elected.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.