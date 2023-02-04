BJP fields Hemant Rasane as candidate for Kasba bypoll, denies ticket to Tilak family member

Putting an end to speculation on whether it would give candidature to a family member of deceased sitting legislator Mukta Tilak, who belongs to the family of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak, in its bastion of Kasba, the BJP on Saturday nominated experienced party worker Hemant Rasane as its candidate for the bypoll necessitated due to the untimely demise of the MLA.

Rasane is a three-time corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and was elected in 2002, 2012 and 2017.

He was also elected chairman of the PMC standing committee in the last four years. Rasane is the only corporator in PMC to hold the post for so long and has received praise for increasing the civic body’s revenue collection. He has also been a member of the Shrimant Dagdushet Ganesh Mandal, a famous Ganesh mandal in Pune, for many years.

The BJP selected Rasane over the inexperienced Shailesh and Kunal Tilak, husband and son of late legislator Mukta Tilak. The other names making the rounds were Ganesh Bidkar and Dheeraj Ghate. The Tilak family had expressed readiness to contest the Kasba bypoll but the party chose to appoint Kunal Tilak as state spokesperson instead of giving a ticket to him or his father Shailesh.

Senior BJP leaders have appealed to Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to make the bypoll of Kasba and Chinchwad unopposed as a sign of respect to deceased legislators Mukta Tilak (Kasba) and Laxman Jagtap (Chinchwad).

The MVA has already declared it will contest the Kasba bypoll and is likely to field Ravindra Dhangekar of Congress.