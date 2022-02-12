Pune: BJP felicitates Somaiya at PMC building amid chaos

A WEEK after senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly manhandled by Shiv Sena workers, city BJP felicitated him at the same location, the Pune Municipal Corporation building, where he fell on the stairs. Later, the city Congress washed the same place with cow urine and rose water to condemn the BJP action.

Tension prevailed around the building during Somaiya’s visit. City police cordoned off the entire area to ensure there was no law and order situation in the area.

City BJP workers, led by local unit chief Jagdish Mulik and mayor Murlidhar Mohol, were present in large numbers outside the civic main building. Once Somaiya entered the premises, he was felicitated by Mulik. Somaiya later met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

“I have raised the irregularities in the setting up of jumbo Covid hospital in Pune. The municipal commissioner has me assured of action against those responsible,” Somaiya said.

The senior leader said a controversial private agency was given the work of the hospital by PMRDA which is headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Covid patients died of negligence because of the inefficiency of the private agency. Thus, those who appointed the agency are responsible for the suffering of patients,” he said.

On the alleged manhandling of him by Shiv Sena workers, the BJP leader said it was pre-planned and the city police commissioner was working for the Shiv Sena and NCP.

“All those involved in manhandling should face strict legal action,” he said, adding that it was a deliberate effort to stop him as Shiv Sena leaders were allegedly involved in hiring the controversial agency.

Later, Congress leader Sachin Adekar, along with party workers, “cleaned” the stairs of the building with cow urine and rose water.

“The BJP has failed to deliver good service to citizens. People are suffering due to various civic problems but the ruling BJP in PMC is engaged in a show of strength,” he said.