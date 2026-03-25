BJP fails to deliver on manifesto promises

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election was held on January 15 and the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 119 of the 161 seats after announcing various sops in the election manifesto.
"The BJP had made big promises during civic elections two months ago which included complete exemption in property tax for residential properties of maximum 500 sqft area but now it has fooled the citizens after coming to power by not sticking to its promises," said Mukund Kirdat of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Two months after promising various sops during the civic elections, the ruling BJP, after retaining power in the Pune civic body, has failed to deliver on its assurance in the first civic budget of its five-year term by not giving complete exemption in property tax on residential properties of up to 500 sqft and fare discount for women in Metro and PMPML buses.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election was held on January 15 and the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 119 of the 161 seats after announcing various sops in the election manifesto.
As per the BJP election manifesto, the biggest announcement was complete exemption in property tax for residential properties of urban poor having size of up to 500 sqft. However, the ruling BJP announced a 50 per cent discount in property tax for properties having size less than 500 sqft and owned by women with the cutoff of purchase till March 31 this year.
The BJP has announced a discount in fare of Metro and PMPML buses for women but the ruling party has failed to stick to its assurance in the civic budget. It also promised free travel for citizens over 75 years in the civic-run PMPML bus service but in the civic budget it declared a 50 percent discount in fare for citizens above 60 years of age.
In the manifesto, the BJP had assured of increasing the green cover of Pune by developing amenity spaces as green spaces that would act as a place for children, senior citizens and youth for physical exercise and recreation in their vicinity. However, the civic budget announcement is that 164 amenity spaces will be leased to raise revenue for the civic body.
“The BJP had made big promises during civic elections two months ago which included complete exemption in property tax for residential properties of maximum 500 sqft area but now it has fooled the citizens after coming to power by not sticking to its promises,” said Mukund Kirdat of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
He said the local BJP has followed in the footsteps of its national unit of declaring sops during elections and proving it to be election gimmick. “There is nothing big the BJP has declared for citizens in Pune despite making big promises during elections,” said Kirdat.
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BJP leader and standing committee chairperson Srinath Bhimale said that the civic budget for 2026-27 has schemes and projects that are for the benefit of the citizens. “The election manifesto is for five years and the budget is prepared for one year. The BJP has taken up many projects and schemes as promised in the election manifesto. Those remaining will be taken up in coming years,” he said.
The BJP increased the civic budget for 2026-27 by Rs 1,674 crore than the Rs 13,995 crore proposed by the civic administration. “We will raise revenue through charges on laying underground cables of telecommunication companies by removing 3600 km long overhead cables across the city and making it mandatory to lay cables only through the ground,” said Bhimale adding the development charges of newly merged area will also help in increasing revenue along with leasing amenity spaces in the city.
Promised in election manifesto
Exemption in property tax for houses less than 500 sqft
Discount in fares for women in PMPML buses and Metro
Free travel in PMPML buses for all above 75 years of age
Increase in green cover by developing civic amenity spaces
Efforts to start an AIIMS hospital
Delivered in civic budget
50% discount in property tax for properties less than 500 sqft owned by women
No discount in fares for women in PMPML buses and Metro
50% discount in fares in PMPML buses for all above 60 years age
Leasing of amenity space for revenue generation
Six maternity homes and 5 other hospital to be converted into multispeciality hospital
Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability.
Professional Background
Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens.
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College.
Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts.
Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom:
1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026)
"Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections.
"Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections.
"Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls.
2. Infrastructure & Urban Development
"Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026.
"Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.
"Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors.
3. Civic Governance & Environment
"Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time.
"Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections.
Signature Style
Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact.
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