BJP fails to deliver on manifesto promises

"The BJP had made big promises during civic elections two months ago which included complete exemption in property tax for residential properties of maximum 500 sqft area but now it has fooled the citizens after coming to power by not sticking to its promises," said Mukund Kirdat of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Two months after promising various sops during the civic elections, the ruling BJP, after retaining power in the Pune civic body, has failed to deliver on its assurance in the first civic budget of its five-year term by not giving complete exemption in property tax on residential properties of up to 500 sqft and fare discount for women in Metro and PMPML buses.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election was held on January 15 and the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 119 of the 161 seats after announcing various sops in the election manifesto.

As per the BJP election manifesto, the biggest announcement was complete exemption in property tax for residential properties of urban poor having size of up to 500 sqft. However, the ruling BJP announced a 50 per cent discount in property tax for properties having size less than 500 sqft and owned by women with the cutoff of purchase till March 31 this year.