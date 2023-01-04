scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

BJP diverting attention from issues like inflation, unemployment: Pawar

On being asked about the controversy over his nephew Ajit Pawar’s statement with regard to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Pawar played it safe and pointed to the multi-faceted personality of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was speaking to the media in Baramati. (Express Photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP and its allies of diverting the attention of people from issues like unemployment and inflation by raising emotive issues like ‘love jihad’. He was speaking to the media in Baramati.

While answering a query with regard to demand for a law against love jihad, Pawar pointed out that the BJP is in power both at the Centre and in the state. Those who have raised such demands, the NCP supremo said, were diverting the people’s attention from issues like unemployment and price rise.

On being asked about the controversy over his nephew Ajit Pawar’s statement with regard to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Pawar played it safe and pointed to the multi-faceted personality of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

For some, Pawar said, the epithet of ‘Dharmaveer’ defined the king, while for others the epithet of ‘Swarajyaraksha’ defined him. “Instead of the epithet, one should look at the emotions behind the statement,” he said.

Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had courted controversy by saying that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was ‘Swarajyaraksha’ (defender of motherland) and not ‘Dharmaveer’ (defender of religion). Ajit Pawar soon became the target of BJP and others who criticised his comments.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 05:24 IST
