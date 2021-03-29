BJP corporator’s son shoots himself dead in Pimpri Chinchwad

The preliminary probe by the Pimpri Chinchwad Police has revealed that Prasanna went to a car showroom along with a relative on Sunday.

A BJP corporator’s son died after he allegedly shot himself using his father’s pistol on Sunday. The police suspect that Prasanna Shekhar Chinchawde (21), a resident of Chinchawde Nagar in Chinchwad, died by suicide.

His mother Karuna Chinchawde is a corporator in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

The preliminary probe by the Pimpri Chinchwad Police has revealed that Prasanna went to a car showroom along with a relative on Sunday. After he returned home, family members heard a gunshot at around 915 am. They found Prasanna in a pool of blood with a bullet injury to his head. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are yet to establish a motive behind the suspected suicide.